English Football League Clubs Strike New £935 Million Broadcast Deal with Sky Sports

English Football League clubs have agreed a new £935 million ($1.18 billion, 1.07 billion euros) rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports, it was announced Friday.

More than 1,000 matches a season will be broadcast, with the EFL representing the three divisions — Championship, League One and League Two — below the Premier League.

But the Saturday blackout, which means games that kick off at the traditional 3:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) cannot be broadcast live in the UK, will remain in place.

Advertisement

The five-year deal, consisting of guaranteed payments of £895 million and £40 million in marketing rights, will begin in 2024/25 and run to the end of the 2028/29 season.

It represents a 50 percent increase on the league’s current deal with Sky, which expires at the end of next season.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here