English Football League Clubs Strike New £935 Million Broadcast Deal with Sky Sports

The five-year deal, consisting of guaranteed payments of £895 million and £40 million in marketing rights, will begin in 2024/25

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 00:07 IST

London, UK 

The new deal represents a 50 percent increase on the league's current deal with Sky, which expires at the end of next season. (Image: EFL/Twitter)
English Football League clubs have agreed a new £935 million ($1.18 billion, 1.07 billion euros) rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports, it was announced Friday.

More than 1,000 matches a season will be broadcast, with the EFL representing the three divisions — Championship, League One and League Two — below the Premier League.

But the Saturday blackout, which means games that kick off at the traditional 3:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) cannot be broadcast live in the UK, will remain in place.

The five-year deal, consisting of guaranteed payments of £895 million and £40 million in marketing rights, will begin in 2024/25 and run to the end of the 2028/29 season.

It represents a 50 percent increase on the league’s current deal with Sky, which expires at the end of next season.

