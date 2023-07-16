Erik Ten Hag Removes Harry Maguire as Captain of Manchester United

England center back Harry Maguire has publicly announced that Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has decided to remove him as the club captain ahead of the next season. Maguire released a statement on his social media platforms where he announced that the club manager will be giving someone else the captain’s armband. Taking into consideration that Maguire has fallen down the pecking order ever since Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane sealed the starting spots it is not surprising to see such a move being made.

In Ten Hag’s first full season at Manchester United, the club signed Lisandro Martinez from his former club Ajax for a reported fee of around 57 million Euros. Ever since the signing, Martinez has remained a fan favourite and the defender also went on to win the World Cup held in Qatar.

The manager had given Maguire starts against Brighton and Brentford during the first two league fixtures of the season, but after being thrashed by both teams, the manager ruthlessly dropped Maguire from the starting 11 with Varane taking his spot.

Maguire on his Twitter handle, released a statement informing that he would not be the captain anymore. Maguire also went on to thank former United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving him the responsibility. He also mentioned the disappointment he felt personally for not meeting the standards of such a role but that was only on a personal basis and gave his full support to whoever will take up the armband next.