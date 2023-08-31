Erling Haaland Named UEFA Men's Player of The Year, Aitana Bonmati Gets Women's Honour

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland clinched the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year after beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne. The UEFA hosted the ceremony on Thursday where they announced the annual awards for the draws of the 2023-24 season Champions League group stage.

Haaland played a crucial role in Manchester City’s first-ever Champions League triumph last season as he was also the leading goal-scorer of the edition with 12.

“I am kind of living a dream. This was my dream when I was young, so to be able to do this together with my teammates is something special," Haaland, 23, said after collecting his award.

The Norway striker netted 52 goals in 53 games to help City win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. He made an instant impact on his first season at Manchester City and credit for it also goes to manager Pep Guardiola who also won the UEFA Men’s Manager of the Year.

Guardiola became the first-ever manager to win the treble to different clubs.

Meanwhile, Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award at the ceremony. Bonmati helped Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League and then inspired Spain to World Cup glory earlier this month.

She was named women’s player of the year at the annual gala held amid a crisis for European soccer’s governing body caused by the behavior of its vice president Luis Rubiales at the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales has refused to resign as Spanish soccer federation president despite a furor over his behavior toward Jenni Hermoso at the trophy presentation after Spain’s victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

“As a society, we cannot allow the abuse of power in a working environment or disrespect," Bonmatí said on stage as UEFA leaders watched in the convention hall in high-end Monte Carlo. “To all women who are suffering the same thing as Jenni, we’re with you."

She pipped her Spain teammate Olga Carmona, scorer of the winning goal in the World Cup final against England, and Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr to win the UEFA prize.

“It was a season I will never forget," Bonmati said.