Erling Haaland Ruled Out of Norway's Euro 2024 Qualifiers Against Spain

Haaland felt pain from a slight groin injury after playing for Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Burnley on Saturday and will return to his club for treatment, the Norwegian federation said

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 16:08 IST

Oslo, Norway

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Erling Haaland has left Norway’s training camp because of a groin injury and will miss the team’s upcoming European Championship qualifying games, the national federation said Monday.

Haaland felt pain from a slight groin injury after playing for Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Burnley on Saturday and will return to his club for treatment, the Norwegian federation said. He scored three goals in a 6-0 win against Burnley, raising his total to a club-record 42 this season.

Man City next plays Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1. The English title holder also hosts Bayern Munich on April 11 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Norway begins its Euro 2024 qualifying group program at Spain on Saturday and travels to face Georgia three days later. Group A also includes Scotland and Cyprus.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for Norway but has yet to play at a major tournament.

The top two teams in Group A will advance to Euro 2024 in Germany. Norway could also have a qualifying route through the playoffs next year based on its Nations League standing.

first published: March 21, 2023, 16:08 IST
