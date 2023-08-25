Even If There Was An Offer, The Answer Is No...He is 100% Committed : Jurgen Klopp Shuts Down Mohamed Salah Rumours

Liverpool have been quite active on the transfer market this season, as they embarked on their hunt to sell and replace their midfield completely to help execute Jurgen Klopp’s vision. And one name that has been bandied around all through the summer window has been that of talisman winger Mohamed Salah.

Saudi clubs have already splurged excessively in order to acquire two of Liverpool’s midfield veterans, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The hunt to acquire the Egyptian has also been afoot for a while, with clubs such as Al-Ittihad, who reportedly were more than willing to give Salah a deal that would see him earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr.

But, the Liverpool boss had enough of the speculation and cleared the air during a recent press conference.

Klopp has said no offer has been made and that the Reds are determined to keep hold of their talisman.

“There is nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There is nothing there, if there would be, the answer would be no," he told reporters. Klopp then insisted that the forward is “100%" committed to the Reds despite the speculation over his future.

Salah is the last of the front three that won Liverpool their first Premier League trophy in their club’s history. His former counterparts, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, both have made the switch to Saudi Arabia this summer.