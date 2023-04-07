Everton Boss Sean Dyche’s Savage Take On Harry Kane’s Gesture Over Abdoulaye Doucoure’s Tackle

Everton boss Sean Dyche took a sarcastic dig at Harry Kane, alluding to the Tottenham striker’s clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure during their Premier League meeting on April 4. Doucoure was shown a straight red after the Everton midfielder charged his hands into the face of Kane, who ended up collapsing onto the pitch. The Spurs forward remained on the ground until Doucoure made his way into the tunnel.

The reaction, however, did not go down well with Dyche. When asked about the incident during a press conference, the English manager said that he thought “Kane might have snapped an eyelash," which according to him, would have been “tragic."

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, speaking about Harry Kane’s antics, engaged in a verbal battle during the post-match analysis. Carragher was against the fall as he said, “Kane should not be going down for that."

The Liverpool legend, however, supported the decision of showing the red card to Doucoure for “putting his hands in the opponent’s face."

Carragher thought the collision was not that intense to make Kane go down. Although, Neville backed Kane from the team’s perspective as it brought Everton down to 10 men. The ex-Manchester United man said, “If we were in the dressing room, we would go well done Harry, you got him sent off. I am giving him the benefit of doubt."

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s suspension certainly benefited Tottenham. Following the event, Harry Kane successfully converted a penalty in the 68th minute, helping Spurs take a lead in the away fixture. But things changed after Lucas Moura was sent off owing to a brutal challenge on Everton defender Michael Keane. Moura, while chasing the ball, mistakenly stepped on Keane’s ankle with his studs, only to make the equation a 10-against-10.

Sean Dyche also underlined Moura’s tackle while discussing Kane’s gesture. “Football is strange in that one night you have a player who is very near to breaking his ankle and no one says anything, then the next player breaks his eyelash and it seems like the world is ending. Both in society and in football, the rules are very precious nowadays," he explained.

After digesting Moura’s challenge, Keane came out to be the saviour for Everton. The England international, with a 90-minute goal, brought the hosts back into the game and the scoreboard remained 1-1 till the end.

In their next fixture, Everton will face Manchester United on April 8 at Old Trafford.

