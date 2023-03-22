Home » Football » Ex-Germany Midfielder Mesut Ozil Announces End of Playing Career

Ex-Germany Midfielder Mesut Ozil Announces End of Playing Career

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football after an illustrious career that saw him help Germany to international glory and shine for Real Madrid and Arsenal

Germany's Mesut Ozil called time on his playing career (Reuters)
Germany's Mesut Ozil called time on his playing career (Reuters)

Germany’s World Cup-winning midfielder Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football at the age of 34 on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal player was a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in Brazil in 2014.

He retired from the squad in 2018 amid a political debate in Germany about an influx of migrants and after backlash over a photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying he faced “racism and disrespect" over his Turkish ancestry.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity," Ozil, who most recently played for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, said in a statement on social media.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football."

