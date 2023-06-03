FA Cup Final Highlights: Gundogan Double Helps Manchester City Lift Trophy, MCI 2-1 MUN

Premier League champions Manchester City clinched a double in the ongoing season with their FA Cup victory over Manchester United on Saturday with a 2-1 win against their arch-rivals.

Ilkay Gundogan scored either side of a Bruno Fernandes spot kick as Pep Guardiola’s men helped the blue side of Manchester rejoice with yet another title

Gundogan netted the quickest goal in the 151-year history of the tournament as he scored after just 13 seconds of play.

Fernandes pulled United level in the 32nd minute as the teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them.

But, Gundogan’s second of the night proved sufficient to lead his team to victory over their cross-town rivals.

City boss Guardiola, having already successfully defended the PL title, has set his sight on the elusive treble as the Spaniard looks to guide his team to one more trophy in the campaign with the UEFA Champions League final still to be played.

City managed to play with incredible consistency throughout the season, as expected from any Guardiola unit, to topple Arsenal’s title hopes towards the business end of the tournament.

The Abu Dhabi-owned side will start as favourites in the first-ever Manchester derby in the championships clash of the oldest cup competition in the world.

While Manchester United will look to bag their second title of the season and Erik ten Hag’s reign in the first season of the Dutchman in charge at the English giants.

United picked up the EFL cup with their win over Newcastle United earlier in the year as the Dutch mastermind collected his first piece of silverware for the Manchester-based club.

After having also sealed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming year, ten Hag will seek to end the season on a high with another title victory, especially this time over arch-rivals City.

