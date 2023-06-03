FA Cup Final Highlights: Gundogan Double Helps Manchester City Lift Trophy, MCI 2-1 MUN

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 08:52 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
FULL TIME!
Manchester City have done it.
Pep Guardiola and Co. edged out Erik ten Hag’s United 2-1 to lift their second title of the season.
MCI 2-1 MUN
Four minutes of added time to be played before the final whistle.
Erling Haaland surges forward seeking to get his name on the scoresheet as he sidesteps a United defender as the Norwegian charges towards the net, but the Reds have enough men back to deal with the danger and the attack ultimately comes to nothing.
Phil Foden comes on to replace Kevin De Bruyne with just under 15 minutes of play left in the final.
While, United opt to bring in Wout Weghorst in place of Sancho.
Gundogan tucks the ball into the net for the third time in the game, but the linesman’s flag cuts City celebrations short.
Haaland’s shot is saved by De Gea, and the ball falls kindly to Gundogan, who had strayed offside. And the goal won’t count.
MCI 2-1 MUN
United hold on to the ball well for a sustained period of time before Bruno Fernandes lays the ball off to Rashford just outside the penalty area.
The Englishman takes a touch before lashing a thumping shot, but unfortunately the ball sails just over the bar.
De Bruyne has a chance to get a shot away from within the box following a good turn and he takes his opportunity.
However, De Gea is equal to the low shot as he gets a leg to the shot to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
Erik ten Hag decided to bring in Alejandro Garnacho in place of Christian Eriksen.
United seek to go on the front foot as they move the ball upfield following an overturn of possession from a corner.
They change the ball from side to side as they seek to find an opening to get a shot away but the City back line holds up well and the advance comes to nothing.
GOAL!
City retake the lead and once again, it is their skipper Gundogan who works his magic.
A lurking Gundogan is presented with an opportunity to strike the ball from outside the box and the German international obliges.
His shot is directed towards the corner of the the post and the ball finds its way into the bakc of the net.
MCI 2-1 MUN
Sancho pops up with a brilliant bit of footwork to navigate his way into the box. The United forward surges towards goal, but is thwarted in the nick of time as the City defence cuts his run out before the Englishman can get a shot away.
That’s the best of Sancho we’ve seen tonight.
SECOND HALF!
United get the ball rolling in the second half of the summit clash.
Can either team get the decisive goal to lift the cup after regulation time?
MCI 1-1 MUN
HALF TIME!
All square at the break as the teams head into the tunnel with the score at 1-1
MCI 1-1 MUN
Fullback Wan Bissaka goes in for a slide on Jack Grealish and catches the Englishman.
The referee deems it a foul and brandishes a yellow for the United defender.
The fourth official signals for 4 minutes of time to be added on before halftime.
United have a corner after Rashford’s strike following his run down the right is thwarted.
The ball is swung into the box from the resulting setpiece, but takes a touch off a defender before it reaches Varane, who gets a shot away, but fails to keep it on target.
City have a corner from the right, but the United defensive line manage to thwart the trouble temporarily.
But, City recycle the ball as they move it into a central area, before Fred intercepts a dangerous cut back into the centre of the area.
City appeal for a foul, but the referee thinks otherwise.
GOAL!
United are back on level terms.
Bruno Fernandes picks the ball up, places it on the spot and converts the chance with aplomb as he sends Ortega the wrong way before slotting home to draw the reds level.
MCI 1-1 MUN
United are awarded the penalty by the referee following the VAR check.
United can pull level here as Bruno Fernandes stands over the ball.
City in trouble as VAR is called into action following Jack Grealish’s handball inside the box.
City get the ball into an attacking area and manage to play the ball to midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who shapes to shoot with his weaker left foot from outside the box.
He manages to get some power behind his shot, but his low drive goes wide of the target.
United produce their best bit of play yet as they work the ball around well to progress forward.
They move the ball from side to side as they try to find an opening before whipping in a cross from the right towards Rashford waiting in the centre.
The Englishman gets a head to it, but his effort is tae and wide.
City starman Erling Haaland has a sight of goal after being played in by his teammates and the 22-year-old fancies his chances.
He shapes to shoot from outside the box but scuffs his footing as his shot sails harmlessly over the bar.
MCI 1-0 MUN
A brilliant piece of interplay between Pep Guardiola’s men facilitated by great movement off the ball nearly resulted in city doubling their advantage.
At the end of a good passage of play, Gundogan spots Haaland’s run into the box and plays him in.
The Norwegian gets a faint foot to it and the ball rolls into the thankful hands of De Gea.
City have dominated the ball in the opening 10 minutes as they normally do.
Frustration gets the better of United midfielder Casemiro lunges in to get the ball off Akanji. But, a lucky decision breaks his way and United have a freekick from near the half way line.
After the initial shock, United seem to be finding their feet.
It is up to the experienced players to keep calm and find a way back into the game.
GOAL!
Dream start for Manchester City as captain Ilkay Gundogan volleys the ball with venom to beat David De Gea and give the Skyblues an early lead.
Less than a minute played and City lead.
MCI 1-0 MUN
KICK OFF!
City get the ball rolling in the first-ever Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final
MCI 0-0 MUN
Royalty flocked into the Wembley as Prince William greeted the players before ‘God save the king’ blasted over the speakers.
Legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought the glittery trophy out ahead of kickoff.
Team skippers Bruno Fernandes and Ilkay Gundogan exchanged pleasantries ahead of kick-off.
Premier League champions Manchester City clinched a double in the ongoing season with their FA Cup victory over Manchester United on Saturday with a 2-1 win against their arch-rivals.
Ilkay Gundogan scored either side of a Bruno Fernandes spot kick as Pep Guardiola’s men helped the blue side of Manchester rejoice with yet another title
Gundogan netted the quickest goal in the 151-year history of the tournament as he scored after just 13 seconds of play.
Fernandes pulled United level in the 32nd minute as the teams headed into the break with nothing to separate them.
But, Gundogan’s second of the night proved sufficient to lead his team to victory over their cross-town rivals.
ALSO READ| FA Cup: Ilkay Gundogan Brace Helps Manchester City Claim Title With Win Over Manchester United
City boss Guardiola, having already successfully defended the PL title, has set his sight on the elusive treble as the Spaniard looks to guide his team to one more trophy in the campaign with the UEFA Champions League final still to be played.
City managed to play with incredible consistency throughout the season, as expected from any Guardiola unit, to topple Arsenal’s title hopes towards the business end of the tournament.
The Abu Dhabi-owned side will start as favourites in the first-ever Manchester derby in the championships clash of the oldest cup competition in the world.
While Manchester United will look to bag their second title of the season and Erik ten Hag’s reign in the first season of the Dutchman in charge at the English giants.
United picked up the EFL cup with their win over Newcastle United earlier in the year as the Dutch mastermind collected his first piece of silverware for the Manchester-based club.
After having also sealed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the upcoming year, ten Hag will seek to end the season on a high with another title victory, especially this time over arch-rivals City.
On what date will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?
The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on the 3rd of June 2023, Saturday.
Where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?
The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in England.
At what time will the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United be played?
The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
How to watch the LIVE streaming of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United?
The LIVE streaming of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will be available on the Sony LIV app.