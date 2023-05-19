Fake News! Ecuadorian Footballer Accuses Journalist Fabrizio Romano Of Spreading Lies

With more than 14 million followers on Twitter, journalist Fabrizio Romano enjoys an incredible fan-following on social media. The Italian who specialises in football transfer, is one of the most credible voices in football transfer market, thanks to his accurate updates. But Romano has now apparently found himself in soup for an alleged falsification. Romano had tweeted that Scottish side “Rangers are advancing for the signing of LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes." In a sensational turn of events, the Ecuadorian midfielder retorted yesterday by claiming that Romano was lying. Expressing his happiness with his stay in America, Cifuentes went on to label Rangers as a “small club."

“Fake news. Fabrizio is lying, I’m happy in America. Rangers is small club," Jose Cifuentes tweeted.

Jose Cifuentes is currently plying his trade for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles FC. The 24-year-old joined the American side from Universidad Catolica in 2020. After signing for Los Angeles FC three years back, Cifuentes has emerged as one of the regular starters for the side. He has so far represented Los Angeles FC on 109 occasions. The Ecuadorian international guided them to the MLS Cup in November. He has 14 goals to his name in Los Angeles FC jersey. In international football, he has featured for Ecuador in 15 games.

Jose Cifuentes might have discarded the speculations of his arrival at Rangers but previously he had expressed desire to feature in European football. An article published by Daily Record claims that back in 2019, Cifuentes had said, “My aim is to play in Europe. I don’t know which club I will sign for yet - either Manchester City or Celtic. I deserve my opportunity to play in Europe, it’s where I have to be. And my mentality is that I am going to be in Europe for a long time."

The report published by the above-mentioned outlet also suggests that Jose Cifuentes has been learning English as well and the Ecuadorian wanted to play for his country at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cifuentes, eventually, went on to play for Ecuador at the Qatar World Cup. He managed to take part in two World Cup matches in November last year. All of his World Cup appearances took place at the Group Stage in Qatar.