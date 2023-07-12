Trends :Chandrayaan-3Delhi RainSalman KhanModi In FranceYashasvi Jaiswal
Home » Football » FIFA Imposes Ban On Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Registering New Players

FIFA Imposes Ban On Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Registering New Players

The Saudi Pro League side will be restricted from signing any new players for the next three transfer windows, if they do not pay up the fine incurred.

Advertisement

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:33 IST

Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last season from Manchester United, as he secured 200 million euros per year with the Saudi side. (Credit: AFP)
Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last season from Manchester United, as he secured 200 million euros per year with the Saudi side. (Credit: AFP)

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr is making headlines yet again this season but for all the wrong reasons.

The club that acquired Cristiano Ronaldo last season has now been hit with a ban from FIFA which prevents the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions from registering any new players.

The Saudi side’s 173 million pound deal which brought the five-time Ballon D’or winner to their side sparked what seems to have been a whole new influx of influential European stars moving to Saudi Arabia this summer transfer window.

Advertisement

The Saudi Pro League has made way for European superstars such as Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante and Roberto Firmino to name a few.

Al-Nassr themselves have added to their arsenal of players this season as they roped in the likes of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter.

But, the side is now facing a ban from signing any more players due to their failure to pay the recently-relegated Premier League side Leicester City the add-ons from a deal that brought striker Ahmed Musa to the Saudi team in 2018.

Musa moved to the Saudi Arabian Pro League side in a deal worth 16.50 million euros five years ago after he impressed at the World Cup in Russia.

The FIFA ruling, which prohibits transfers both domestic and international, has been imposed for three transfer windows and is in relation to the club failing to pay owed add-ons, which amount to a reported 390,000 pounds, to Leicester City as part of their deal for the Nigerian striker.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr will need to make the payment in order to lift and ban and get back in the market as all Saudi clubs seem to embark on a trolley dash this summer.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Al-Nassr are still being linked with some well-known names - such as Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea - but may be set for a potential roadblock after FIFA’s move to block them from registering any new signings.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 12, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 16:33 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App