FIFA Reveals Eight Armbands Highlighting Social Justice for Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA revealed eight different armbands highlighting social causes that sides will be able to wear at the women’s World Cup as world football’s governing body seeks to avoid a row that erupted at last year’s men’s World Cup.

Captains from a number of European countries, including England and Germany, planned to wear a “OneLove" armband in rainbow colours in Qatar in support of LGBTQ rights.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Advertisement

However, they abandoned that stance after being threatened with sporting sanctions just days before the tournament kicked off.

The armband had widely been viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

The “unite for inclusion" armband for the women’s World Cup is similar in style to the one outlawed with the words alongside a heart shape in rainbow colours.

Other causes highlighted include gender equality, ending violence against women, hunger and the rights of indigenous people.

Captains will be able to wear a different armband for each match corresponding to the cause being promoted or support one cause for the entire tournament.

“Football unites the world and our global events, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, have a unique power to bring people together and provide joy, excitement and passion," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

ALSO READ| Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Move No Holiday, Says Gerardo Martino