FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Amanda Ilestedt Rises To The Occasion Yet Again As Sweden Sweep Italy 5-0

Sweden cruised into the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 as they pummeled a discombobulated Italy side 5-0.

The underdogs Italy started the game off on a very surprising and positive note as the Azzure maintained possession and threatened the Swedish side with four attempts on goal within the first ten minutes of the game.

But following Sweden’s coach Gerhardsson’s tweak to switch to a high press, the Swedes’ quality shone brighter than anyone else, as the momentum completely shifted with Sweden forcing Italy to commit one mistake after the other.

Sweden’s towering physical presence over the Italians was on full display as they found the back of the net three times in the span of seven minutes before the end of the first half, to secure a 3-0 lead.

Match-winner Amanda Ilestedt towered over the Italian defence, as she headed in two sensational goals from some immaculate crosses placed by Andersson as she rose above all to lead Sweden to victory yet again.

With her brace, Ilestedt is now tied with Brazil’s Ary Borges on three goals each, as the two are in contention for the Golden Boot currently.

A disheartened Italy had no reply for Sweden’s menacing high press and struggled to maintain any form of possession or pose any threat in the second half as well.

A flurry of substitutions followed Italy to no avail as they were completely outclassed by the World No.3 ranking Sweden.