FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Argentina Score Two In A Flurry To Secure 2-2 Draw Against South Africa

Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to secure a nail-biting 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women’s World Cup.

South Africa looked in total control through the first hour of play as they put away two goals and had Argentina on the ropes.

Linda Motlhalo scored in the 30th minute for South Africa when she knocked in a pass from Thembi Kgatlana when play slowed because Argentine players thought South Africa was offside. Kgatlana later added a goal herself in the 66th minute.

In fact, they would have had three if it weren’t for yet another Kgatlana’s finish being ruled offside in the added time of the first half.

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, Argentine defender Sophia Braun sent the ball soaring into the top right corner of the net with a wonder strike in the 74th minute to get Argentina on the board.

Spectators assumed it to be a consolation goal, but it was the beginning of a spirited comeback.

Substitute Romina Nunez saved the day as she delivered an extravagant header to tie the scores level in the 79th minute.

South Africa pushed hard as they hit the Albiceleste on a counterattack in the 88th minute, just for forward Magaia to let it fly off target from the edge of the box.

Chances were flowing from both sides, but the nail-biting fixture ended in a draw for both sides.

The draw gave South Africa its first-ever point in the Women’s World Cup. South Africa lost every match in the group stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as well as this tournament opener.

Argentina are in dire need of a win, as the Albiceleste have been winless for 11 consecutive matches in the Women’s World Cup, an all-time record for most matches played by any team in the history of the competition without even one win.