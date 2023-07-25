FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Bolden and McDaniel Shine As Philippines Shock Hosts New Zealand In A Hard-Fought 1-0 Win

The Philippines secured their first-ever win in the Women’s World Cup as they battled hosts New Zealand in a gritty 1-0 win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup today.

The stakes were high for the visitors, who crumbled in a 2-0 loss against Switzerland in their debut match. Philippines were in desperate need of a win in order to stay in the competition and fight it out for a spot in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

New Zealand looked in total control for the first 15 mins as they retained the ball and played menacing crosses into the Filipinos’ third. The Philippines held their backline strong and kept looking to hit the hosts on the counter.

And to everyone’s surprise, fortunes turned around very quickly in the 24th minute when Philippines’ striker Sarina Bolden found the back of the net with a dominant header, following a delectable cross from Eggesuik.

The goal gave the visitors some much-needed confidence as they went on to toy with the hosts, playing flamboyant backheels and cheeky passes all throughout the rest of the half, menacing New Zealand.

But, the hosts were far from done as upon the beginning of the second half, the momentum once again shifted completely with New Zealand piling on the pressure and torturing the Philippines with persistent shots on goal, breaking through their ranks with disciplined passing and on-point long balls.

The debutants’ inexperience showed in the second half as they were made to scram all over the midfield in a bid to win back possession to no avail.

New Zealand were on the cusp of turning the tie around following a towering header from Wilkinson that was off by inches and a shot from striker Hand that hit the woodwork.

In the 68th minute, Hand once again delivered from inside the box as she headed in a cross from captain Wilkinson, only to be ruled offside.

This was when Philippines’ keeper, Olivia Davies-McDaniel stepped up to the plate and anchored the Philippines from goal.

McDaniels loomed over the goal, blocking, deflecting and saving shot after shot with sheer confidence and kept denying the hosts persistently.

Her genius was there to be witnessed when in the second-last minute of extra time she denied New Zealand substitute Grace Jale’s volley from point-blank range and secure the Philippines their first-ever victory in the World Cup.