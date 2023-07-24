FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Brazil Gleefully Puts Away Panama In 4-0 Win

The Brazilians marked their arrival at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as they cruised past tournament debutants Panama in a 4-0 victory.

If the Germans were ruthless in their match-up today, the Selecao made it look effortless in theirs.

The starting eleven moved, operated and functioned as one whole unit all through the game as Panama’s lack of experience was put on display for all to witness.

Constant miscommunications, misplaced passes and panic attempts on goal told the story for the debutants.

A ray of hope shone in the form of substitute Riley Tanner, who brought a much-needed jolt to the otherwise stagnant attack of Panama.

There was no place for beginners’ luck for Panama, as Brazil toyed with and brought out all the attacking flair, as they overwhelmed Panama’s backline with over 32 attempts on goal.

Debinha brought the initial spark along with wingback Antonia to keep their attacking momentum going, but today’s story was all about 23-year-old Ary Borges.

Borges bagged a delectable hat trick and assisted her compatriot Bia Zaneretto on what could be the goal of the tournament so far selflessly to put away Panama for good.

And the pleasantries did not end there for the Brazilian fans, as the crowd erupted upon witnessing six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and Brazilian legend Marta sub in for star player Ary Borges in a reversed passing of the torch moment.

The 37-year-old, who is playing in her sixth World Cup for Brazil, said earlier before the match that this Brazil squad was undoubtedly the most united squad she’s ever been a part of.

Given what we have seen of the Selecao till now, it would be hard to not believe the talisman Brazilian’s words.