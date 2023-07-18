'Give That Wo-Man a Medal': Creative Ad Captures Fans Attention Ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand is right around the corner and efforts to make it a memorable tournament are in full swing as the nations from down under are in tireless preparation in expectation of the second biggest sporting spectacle on earth, beside the Olympics, featuring women athletes.

In the lead-up to the tournament, an incredibly imaginative and creative advertisement by the French football team has captured the fancies of the football-loving populace for its premise and the unexpected twist it offers up.

The video montage opens with a clipping of French superstar striker Antoine Griezmann going past a hapless defender before cutting to a clipping of the French men’s team moving the ball around with magnificence, guile and craft before tapping it into an open net.

The video further shows the men’s team slotting in a penalty, before footage of Olivier Giroud heading into the net off from cross from the right, followed by an audacious chipped goal from Kylian Mbappe, French football’s crown jewel.

The video also showed a compilation of a couple of other goals including a free-kick and a brilliant acrobatic finish from the men’s team before the screen faded to black with the message ‘Only Les Bleus can give us these emotions’.

But, in a crazy u-turn, the caption changes to the words, ‘But, that’s not them you’ve just seen’.

In an incredible 180-turn, the montage was revealed to be a video doctored using computer graphics and visual effects of imagery of the men’s payers superimposed on the action from the French women’s football team’s games.

After the reveal of the original, unaltered footage of the highlights, a message plastered down the centre of the screen read, “At Orange, we support the Le Bleues’, the nickname of the French women’s football team.