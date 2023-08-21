Spain FA Chief Luis Rubiales Courts Controversy With Jennifer Hermoso Kiss Following FIFA WWC 2023 Win

The Spanish women’s team created history as they lifted their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup title on Sunday with their win over England in the final of the 2023 edition of the WWC in Sydney, Australia.

However, during the presentation ceremony that followed the 1-0 win of La Roja over the Lionesses, Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales courted unfavourable attention as he kissed Spain player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips.

Advertisement

Hermoso went on to say that she did not enjoy it, but later clarified the incident with a statement to the Spanish news agency EFE, WHICH READ, “It was a mutual gesture that was totally spontaneous prompted by the huge joy of winning a world cup".

“The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has always been 10 (out of 10) and this was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude," Hermoso’s statement read.

Rubiales had reportedly brushed off the controversy as idiocy according to Radio Marca on Sunday.

“The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a moment of affection that means nothing more, you can’t listen to idiocy. We are the champions, that’s it," he said.

Advertisement

However, a video uploaded online on Monday saw Rubiales apologise for his actions saying, “I must have been wrong, I must admit. At the time here it was something that was seen as natural, but it created a stir outside," he said.

Advertisement

But, the incident has drawn strong criticism from across the spectrum as Spain’s Gender Equality Minister Irene Montero took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express a strong message pertaining to the topic.

Advertisement

“Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something “that happens". It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis and until now invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. Consent in the centre. only yes is yes," Montero’s post read.