FIFA Women's World Cup: England Beat Sam Kerr's Australia 3-1 to Reach Final, Will Meet Spain on 20 August

After a dissapointing fourth-place finish in the previous edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, England have qualified for the final of the ongoing Women’s spectacle dumping out hosts Australia in the semifinal clash on Wednesday, August 16.

The Lionesses squared off against the co-hosts the Matildas at the Stadium Australia, and despite local favourite Sam Kerr’s consolation strike, goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured the win for the English side.

Toone broke the deadlock in the 36th minute before Kerr equalised for her side having only returned from an injury but goals from Hemp and Russo propelled Sarina Wiegman’s ladies into the summit clash wherein they will take on Spain on August 20 at the same venue.

Advertisement

The Lionesses will be looking for their maiden World Cup crown after they finished 3rd in the 2016 edition, and fourth in the previous World Cup.

Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG’s Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

Under Wiegman’s management, the England women’s team had also lifted the inaugural Women’s Finalissima title wherein they defeat Brazil in the final and they will be eyeing another major silverware come Sunday.

The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time.

They took the lead nine minutes before the break with Manchester United’s Ella Toone unleashing a rocket just inside the box with the outside of her boot.

Advertisement

A fit-again Sam Kerr, starting for the first time this tournament, hit back for the home side in the second half with a world-class goal that set the game on fire, picking up the ball and letting fly from 30 yards after a weaving run.

It sparked ecstatic scenes from the 75,784-strong partisan crowd.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Manchester City Receive Massive Boost, Star Midfielder Agrees New Deal; Snubs PSG and Saudi Clubs

But they were silenced eight minutes later when Hemp muscled her way into the box and stabbed into the corner before Russo put the icing on the cake with four minutes left.

England now face a blockbuster final on Sunday at the same Stadium Australia against a dangerous Spanish side that beat Sweden 2-1 in the last four, with a new name to be engraved on the trophy.

England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.

Advertisement

But coach Sarina Wiegman led them to the European title last year on home soil and captain Millie Bright said before the match they were now better-placed to handle big-pressure games.

They demonstrated their resilience at a pumping and partisan Stadium Australia, successfully blanking out the noise to silence an expectant home nation.

Victory was all the sweeter against an opponent who had beaten them 2-0 in an April friendly — the only side to do so in 38 games since Wiegman took over.

Advertisement

Despite losing Australia have enjoyed their best World Cup ever, with a third-placed playoff against Sweden on Saturday still to play.

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich Set Sights On Possible David De Gea Signing Following Kepa’s Move To Real Madrid

With Kerr fit again, Australian coach Tony Gustavsson moved Emily van Egmond to the bench in one of two changes with defender Clare Polkinghorne in for an ill Alanna Kennedy.

England stuck to the same XI that beat Colombia 2-1 with striker Lauren James serving the second of a two-match ban.

Both sides were nervy in the opening exchanges but Australia settled and a lofted ball through the middle from Katrina Gorry left Kerr with just goalkeeper Mary Earps to beat.

But the Manchester United stopper repelled the shot, with the offside flag later raised.

At the other end, fellow keeper MacKenzie Arnold rescued Australia minutes later, deflecting Georgia Stanway’s strike with her legs as the game opened up.

Kerr was in the thick of the early action and England ruthlessly looked to close her down with some heavy challenges, one of them earning Alex Greenwood a yellow card.

But as England grew in confidence they began controlling the midfield battle.

ALSO READ| Leandro Paredes Rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute with Toone, in the side for James, arrowing her shot into the top right corner after Hemp pulled the ball back from the touch line.

With 45 minutes to save their tournament, Australia frantically pressed forward as the second half got under way and it paid dividends when Kerr’s wonder strike propelled them back into contention.