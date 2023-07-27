FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifiers: Indian Team Drawn Alongside Qatar, Kuwait

The Indian football team was grouped alongside Qatar, Kuwait and the winner of Afghanistan or Mongolia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers during the draw at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

India are pooled together with 2022 hosts Qatar, 2023 SAFF Championships runner-up Kuwait and the winner of the impending game between Afghanistan and Mongolia.

India’s dream to reach the World Cup one day has been handed a boost thanks to the team’s recent performances, which they will look to carry into the Asian Cup as well as the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

India have been in stupendous form this year winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship back-to-back without suffering a loss.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. got the better of Lebanon in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2-0 to lift the prestigious title at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Igor Stimac-coached team followed the Intercontinental Cup success with a title run in the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where they defeated Kuwait on penalties in the summit clash.

The nation’s fine performances also earned the nation an entry into the top 100 of the FIFA World Rankings.

The Blue Tigers were also given a shot in the arm as the sports ministry decide to relax its internal rule of a team requiring to be among the top 8 in the continent to be granted permission to compete at the Asian Games 2023.

After prolonged wait and uncertainty, the Indian men’s and women’s teams were given permission by the sports ministry to compete in the continental event thanks to their recent performances that have stood out.

World Cup qualifying draw for Asia:

Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan-Mongolia winner.

Group B: Japan, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar-Macau winner.

Group C: South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore-Guam winner.

Group D: Oman, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Taiwan-East Timor winner.

Group E: Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong-Bhutan winner.

Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia-Brunei winner.

Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia-Pakistan winner.