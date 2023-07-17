Financial Woes and Ongoing Situation Leaves Manipur Football Clubs Out of Durand Cup

In a disappointing turn of events, Manipur’s football clubs, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC, will not participate in this year’s prestigious Durand Cup. The decision comes as a result of financial difficulties and the ongoing situation in the region.

“This time because of the situation in Manipur teams have not been formed. It requires time for people to prepare and play. So that is the reason that Manipur shall not be participating in the Durand Cup Trophy this year. Hopefully in the next year Manipur shall participate in a big way" said Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command.

Last year, Manipur had the honour of co-hosting the Durand Cup, providing a platform for NEROCA FC and TRAU FC to showcase their talents on a national stage. However, paucity of funds and a dearth of sponsors this year has created a void in the football scenario of the state, leaving football enthusiasts in Manipur disappointed.

Advertisement

In the interview with News18.com, M Manimohan highlighted the heavy reliance on sponsorship deals, ticket sales, and contributions from life members to support the clubs’ operations, including player wages, training facilities, and travel expenses. The financial strain has reached a point where NEROCA FC is currently one month overdue in player wages.

The NEROCA FC General Secretary revealed that participating in the Durand Cup would require an approximate expense of Rs. 60 lakh, a cost that the club’s budget cannot accommodate. Manimohan also discussed the contrast between the expenses incurred in previous editions of the Durand Cup. While the 2016 edition cost NEROCA FC around Rs. 20 lakh, the 2022 edition, co-hosted by Manipur, amounted to approximately Rs. 60 lakh.

The absence of Manipur’s clubs in this year’s Durand Cup not only denies them the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in India but also hampers the growth of football in the region. Manipur, known as the “football powerhouse" of India, boasts a rich legacy of producing talented players who have represented the country at various levels.

Football fans in Manipur will undoubtedly miss the excitement and competitiveness that NEROCA FC brought to the Durand Cup. However, there is hope for the future as sponsors emerge, providing potential opportunities for Manipur’s football clubs to regain their rightful place on the national stage and continue inspiring young footballers in the region.

Advertisement

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup will start on August 3, to be co-hosted by Guwahati, Kokrajhar and Kolkata. Guwahati will host nine league matches and one quarter-final match of the prestigious tournament with Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium being the venue. There shall be northeast derby between local side NorthEast United FC and debutant Shillong Lajong. Guwahati will be hosting Durand Cup for the second year running.

Durand Cup football tournament, organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three services, is the only tournament in the country which pitches the three defence services’ teams along with the top teams from different divisions of the Indian football fraternity. Teams from the ISL, I-League and Army teams from Bangladesh and Nepal shall also participate in the tournament marking foreign participation after a long gap of 27 years.

Advertisement

The finals are scheduled for September 3 in Kolkata.