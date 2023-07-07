'Flamengo Didn’t Improve His Left Foot’: Ronaldo Nazario Criticises Vinicius Jr’s Development at Youth Level

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario has reportedly accused Vinicius Jr’s childhood club CR Flamengo of not paying attention to the forward’s left foot. In a Tweet on a fan page named Madrid Xtra, it was written that Ronaldo has criticised Flamengo, saying the club did not prepare Vinicius properly at the youth level. According to Ronaldo, the Brazilian Serie A club lacked in improving the “technical fundamentals" of Vinicius, who learnt such aspects of the game after joining Real Madrid in 2018. “Flamengo didn’t improve his left foot, the technical fundamentals, the time & space on the pitch. He learned it all at Real Madrid," Ronaldo said, as quoted by the Twitter page.

Although, the data on Transfermarket.com tells a different story. According to the website, Vinicius scored at least two goals with his left foot while playing for Flamengo. After entering the Brazilian club during his teenage, Vinicius took very little time to earn the senior team call-up. At the age of 16, Vinicius made his debut in the Brazilian Serie A during a league game against Atletico Mineiro which ended in a 1-1 draw. Before jetting off to Spain, Vinicius made 49 appearances for Flamengo across all competitions, netting 10 goals while providing 4 assists.