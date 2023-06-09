Trends :WTC FinalTrain AccidentAdipurushSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » Football » Former Footballers Three Times More Likely to Suffer Dementia, Claims Study

Former Footballers Three Times More Likely to Suffer Dementia, Claims Study

As per a report, 2.8 percent of retired professional footballers in their study reported medically diagnosed dementia and other neurodegenerative disease compared to 0.9 percent of the general population

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

AFP

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 23:48 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Awareness about concussion in sport has grown. (AFP Photo)
Awareness about concussion in sport has grown. (AFP Photo)

Former professional footballers are almost three-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than the general population, according to a study commissioned by the English Football Association (FA) and Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

The findings of the study, conducted by the University of Nottingham, support previous research that former footballers may be at higher risk of neurocognitive disease.

The new report states that 2.8 percent of retired professional footballers in their study reported medically diagnosed dementia and other neurodegenerative disease compared to 0.9 percent of the general population.

Dr Charlotte Cowie, the FA’s head of medicine, said: “The FOCUS study worked with an established group of former professional footballers that were participating in research and was able to review their brain health, and it supports the previous findings in the FIELD study which suggest an increased risk for neurodegenerative disease in former professional footballers than in the general population.

Advertisement

“This is an extremely complex area of our game, but we are committed to working collectively with our stakeholders to help grow our knowledge in this area through further medical and expert analysis."

The Football Association has been criticised by campaigners for not doing enough to aid former players now suffering from neurocognitive disease.

But it said it had introduced “industry-leading" concussion guidelines which has restricted heading practice in training and banned deliberate headers from under-12s level.

“The FA has led the way in taking steps to help reduce potential risk factors within the game (including) establishing industry-leading concussion guidelines," the FA said in a statement.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Awareness about concussion in sport has grown since America’s National Football League agreed to a $1 billion settlement in 2015 to resolve thousands of lawsuits by former players suffering from neurological problems.

    This has prompted a number of sports around the world, including football, rugby union, rugby league and cricket, to strengthen their concussion protocols.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 23:48 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 23:48 IST
    Read More