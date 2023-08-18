Former English International and Arsenal Forward Theo Walcott Announces Retirement at 34

The former Arsenal and Southampton forward announced his decision to retire on Friday, at the age of 34

Walcott came through Southampton’s academy after which he joined Arsenal at the age of 16 in 2006. He managed to score 132 goals and 95 assists in 397 appearances.

He won the FA Cup twice in the 2014–15 and 2016–17 seasons as well as the Community Shield in 2015 and 2017 during his 12-year stay at the Premier League club.

Walcott, who has been capped 47 times, joined Everton in 2018 before returning to Southampton on loan in the 2020–21 season and making the move permanent.

“The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me," Walcott said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“From playing in the park with friends to performing in some of the biggest stadiums in front of huge crowds across the world. The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable, and I am truly grateful."

“I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players, and we have created so many unforgettable memories."

Walcott became England’s youngest-ever senior player at 17 when he played in a friendly victory over Hungary at Old Trafford in 2006.