Former I-League Winner and an Amateur Footballer: Love for Football Remains Same in Contrasting Coaching Journeys at RFYC Naupang League

The Naupang League was conceived to benefit primarily the young boys and girls of the state of Mizoram yet the co-beneficiary of the program in the hilly state will surely be the local coaches.

Apart from the 1500 or so youngsters that were part of the proceedings, 17 coaches too got their E-Licenses with the help of Reliance Foundation Young Champs’ programs Coach Education and Development.

Chhakchhuak Lallawmzuala, whose playing career took him all over India, is now helping the next generation of footballers from his state.

The 33-year-old, who played for clubs like Royal Wahingdoh, Shillong Lajong and eventually also won the I-League with his hometown club Aizwal FC in 2016, started at a local academy nearly two decades back.

Modest means and barebones facilities moulded him as he says that despite his diminutive stature, he worked hard.

“I did not have a big physique. If I can make it so can my boys. You just need to put in the work," said Chhakchhuak Lallawmzuala.

He was in charge of the under-11 Aizawl team at the Naupang League, which had mostly players who are under the aegis of the Mizoram Football Association.

Lauding the efforts of the Naupang League, Chhakchhuak said the new tournament has brought in a sense of ‘structure’ to the whole system.

“We used to train throughout the year and at the end, we played a couple of friendlies with teams from around our localities," said Lallawmzuala.

He said the simple things - goalposts, jerseys, good football, along with an increased number of games - helped in drumming up the interest among kids and parents with enthusiasm rising for the game.

Along with the seven-month competition Naupang League, coaches had decentralised coaching sessions with the players, something he feels helped both, the kids as well as the coaches.

“Whatever the kids learn, they have a chance to put that to use in the games. So training goes into game situations which is crucial for technical development," said Lallawmzuala.

His side emerged champions beating Champhai A and the Best of Rest team from the same region.

OPPOSITE YET SAME

The man he got the better of in the final was an amateur coach just last year.

Hmangaihsanga got to know about the Naupang League and decided to field a team from his own locality. Even if they did not win their district tournament, he was picked to manage the Best of Rest team.

He explained that most people in the region play football but ended up doing something else in life but now with the tournament, there is a pathway for youngsters.

“I did play but only in my community, the Mizo people love football you see. Earlier those who loved football just played the game but with the structured tournament, others too are getting inspired in our community. The numbers of players are increasing," Hmangaihsanga said.