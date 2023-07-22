France vs Jamaica Live FIFA Women’s World Cup: How to Watch France vs Jamaica Coverage on TV And Online

The French football team will be aiming to start their FIFA Women’s World Cup on a winning note when they take the field against Jamaica on Saturday. The FIFA Women’s World Cup encounter between France and Jamaica is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. At the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, France and Jamaica have been drawn in Group F along with Brazil and Panama. France qualified for the World Cup as the group winners. France’s journey in the qualifiers has been quite enthralling but injury issues at the World Cup 2023 will certainly cause the team management a headache. France’s newly appointed manager Herve Renard will have a challenging task in hand to guide his side to World Cup glory.

Jamaica, on the other hand, made their Women’s World Cup debut in 2019. But their performance in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was not impressive and the Jamaican football team will be looking to rectify their errors this time.

Advertisement

When will the France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played on Saturday, July 22.

Where will the France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

What time will the France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match be played?

The France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

The France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

How to watch France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match on TV?

Advertisement

The France vs Jamaica, FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be televised live in India on DD Sports.

What are the probable XIs of France vs Jamaica FIFA Women’s World Cup match?