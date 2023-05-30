French Defender Benjamin Pavard Seeks Bayern Munich Exit: Reports

French international defender Benjamin Pavard has told bosses at Bayern Munich he wants to leave the perennial Bundesliga champions, according to reports in German media Tuesday.

Pavard, 27, notified the club he did not intend to extend his contract beyond the end of the coming season, according to German daily Bild.

The defender is also said to have informed Bayern management of his desire to move to another club this summer, broadcaster Sky reported.

Versatile Pavard has a number of suitors among Europe’s footballing elite, including Spanish champions Barcelona, Sky reported.

Pavard won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia, scoring a spectacular goal in a 4-3 victory over Argentina in the round of 16.

The Frenchman joined Bayern the following season from German rivals Stuttgart, following their relegation from the Bundesliga in 2019.