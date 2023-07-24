Fulham Edge Out Brentford 3-2 in Philadelphia Friendly Ahead of PL Season

Fulham edged out fellow Premier League side Brentford 3-2 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA during their pre-season exhibition encounter in the North American nation.

Harry Wilson, Bobby Reid and Carlos Vinicius netted for Fulham as they pipped out Brentford, who scored through Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer in a closely fought friendly fixture.

Wilson did not take too long to open the scoring on the day as he netted in the third minute after the referee sounded his whistle to signal the start of the game.

However, the initial lead lasted around just under 15 minutes as Brentford’s Wissa restored parity to the encounter with a strike for the Bees, which renewed their enthusiasm.

Fulham’s 30-year-old winger Bobby Reid managed to put the Craven Cottage-based side up ahead in the game once again with a 36th-minute goal.

Marco Silva’s men went into the break with a slender one-goal advantage before the second half resumed in break-neck speed as both sides found the net in the opening couple of minutes in the second period of the game.

Fulham’s Vinicius extended the London side’s lead to two as he hit the back of the net early in the second half with a 47th-minute strike. But Ajer blew the cushion away with his near-immediate reply in the 48th minute to cut the deficit to just one goal again.

Both teams traded blow-for-blow here on out but neither managed to find the net after this point on the day as Fulham registered a morale-boosting win in the USA ahead of the upcoming season.

