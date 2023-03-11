Fulham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Premier League Live Match Online and on TV

Arsenal will be keen to get back to their winning ways when they take on Fulham in Premier League on March 12. The Gunners were held to a scrappy 2-2 draw by Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. Mikel Arteta’s side are currently at the top of the table and will be the favourites to win against Fulham. It will be interesting to see if Gabriel Jesus starts for Arsenal. The Brazilian recently returned to full training and was seen with his teammates at London Colney on Wednesday. On the other hand, Fulham were defeated by Brentford in their last match. Therefore, the hosts would like to collect maximum points against Arsenal.

Ahead of the match between Fulham and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be played on March 12.

Where will the match between Fulham and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be played at the Craven Cottage stadium, London.

What time will the match between Fulham and Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Fulham and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Fulham and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Fulham and Arsenal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Fulham Probable Starting Line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

