Trends :Entertainment NewsWTC FinalKangana RanautWorld No Tobacco Day
Home » Football » Galatasaray Clinches Turkish League Championship with Mauro Icardi's Double

Galatasaray Clinches Turkish League Championship with Mauro Icardi's Double

The Istanbul club have 82 points with one game to play and cannot be caught by their great city rivals Fenerbahce, who have 77

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:47 IST

Ankara, Turkey

The arrival of Icardi and Torreira last summer gave Galatasaray a boost. (Image: Galatasaray/Twitter)
The arrival of Icardi and Torreira last summer gave Galatasaray a boost. (Image: Galatasaray/Twitter)

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Galatasaray sealed the Turkish league title for a 23rd time with a 4-1 win at Ankaragucu on Tuesday.

The Istanbul club have 82 points with one game to play and cannot be caught by their great city rivals Fenerbahce, who have 77.

Galatasaray reclaim the title they last won in 2019, having slumped to a historic low of 13th last season.

Argentine striker Icardi, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this season, has scored 21 goals with Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira also influential as Galatasaray clinched a return to the Champions League.

Okan Buruk’s side will celebrate their title Sunday during a much-anticipated derby against Fenerbahce, who have not won the title since 2014.

The arrival of Icardi and Torreira last summer gave the club a boost. They also acquired Belgian forward Dries Mertens, Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira and Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: May 31, 2023, 04:47 IST
    last updated: May 31, 2023, 04:47 IST
    Read More