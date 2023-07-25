Galatasaray Sign Wilfred Zaha on Free Transfer

Winger Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal, the Turkish champions announced on Monday, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

The Ivory Coast international began his career at Palace and made more than 450 appearances for the club, netting 90 goals.

Galatasaray said in a statement on the club website that Zaha would be paid a signing fee of 2.33 million euros ($2.58 million) and would earn 4.35 million euros a season.

The 30-year-old came through the Palace academy and spent most of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell at Manchester United.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish hailed Zaha after his move to Turkiye.

“Wilfried Zaha leaves the club having been our best and most influential player," Parish said. “As much as we would have loved him to stay, after long discussions it became clear he wanted a different challenge, to experience something new and somewhere different before the end of his career, and I think that’s something we can all understand.

“I would like to personally thank Wilfried for everything he has done for this football club. He leaves as our most capped Academy graduate, our talisman, our greatest player, and he leaves lifelong friends behind. He remains a true inspiration for all our young players in the Academy and at the early stages of their Palace career - all of whom dream of being the next Zaha.

“We would not be the club we are today without Wilfried. We are entering our 11th consecutive season in the top flight, and he has spearheaded the vast majority of those campaigns. A phenomenal player, who gave us incredible moments on the pitch and worked hard in the community helping inspire people off it, he will be treasured in all of our memories.

“Good luck, Wilfried, I like many Palace fans will watch from afar and wish you every success on your new adventure."

Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr were reported to have been interested in signing him.