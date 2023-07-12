Gareth Bale Reveals Why He Avoided Speaking Spanish At Real Madrid

Former Wales forward Gareth Bale opened up about why he rarely spoke Spanish during his spell with Real Madrid. In an interview with The Times, Bale gave logic to his actions, saying that he did not want much interference in his personal life. According to Bale, the lack of interaction backfired as the Madrid fans “didn’t understand him as a person."

“I could speak Spanish, but I wouldn’t want to because I just wanted to keep everything private and quiet," Bale said, as quoted by Sport Bible. Bale was able to create enough noise upon his arrival at the Spanish club. But with time, the 33-year-old lost his place in the good book of the club supporters owing to frequent injury issues.

Back in 2019, Gareth Bale was jeered by 80,000 Madridistas during a La Liga clash against Real Sociedad. Speaking about the unpleasant occurrence, Bale said he felt quite lonely at that time but never shared his feelings. “I just wanted to play and then disappear back into the darkness," the Welsh forward recalled.

Following the attack by the fans, Bale’s relationship with Real Madrid started to deteriorate. In addition to being booed by his supporters, he was also criticized by the Spanish media. There was a notion that Bale was incapable of speaking Spanish. But those rumours were put to rest when the footballer parted ways with Real to join the Los Angeles FC of the Major League Soccer (MLS). At that time, Bale reportedly gave a reply to an LAFC fan in perfect Spanish.

Bale garnered severe backlash while playing for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary. After winning the match, Bale hit back at the fans, pulling out a flag that read, “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

