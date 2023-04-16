Getafe CF vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Getafe CF vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona are gearing up to square off against Getafe this weekend in their upcoming La Liga appearance. The match is slated to be hosted at Getafe’s base- Coliseum Alfonso Perez- on April 16 and will kick off at 7:45 PM IST.

Barcelona will eye to increase their lead in the league table, coming out victorious from the away fixture. One thing that can bring problems to Xavi’s side is the absence of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the mid-field. Both of them are recovering from a hamstring injury. Getafe can also miss the service of their veteran striker Jaime Mata, who is out for a muscle issue.

Barcelona enjoyed a four-match winning streak before being held to a goalless draw in the last appearance against Girona. La Balugrana will try to regain the winning momentum, getting the better of Getafe, against whom they have won 25 out of the previous 35 face-offs. Getafe will also battle for a positive result in a bid to better their place in the standings. The Azulones are now reeling at No 15 with 7 victories in 28 matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona will take place on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Getafe CF vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Getafe CF and Barcelona will begin at 7:45 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Getafe CF vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Getafe CF vs Barcelona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Getafe CF vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Getafe CF vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Getafe CF vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Getafe CF Predicted Starting Line-up: Soria, Suarez, Djene, Alderete, Duarte, Portu, Maksimovic, Milla, Munir, Mayoral, Unal

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde, Busquets, Gavi, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

