Girona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Girona vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

With two back-to-wins under their belt, Real Madrid somehow managed to stay afloat in La Liga title contention. The Los Blancos, however, are still 11 points adrift of table-toppers Barcelona. In their next match, Real Madrid will be up against Girona on Tuesday. The La Liga clash between Girona and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona. Ahead of the game against Girona, the Madrid giants had to suffer an injury blow. Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema will reportedly be not in action tonight due to an injury. Apart from the French striker, Real Madrid will not have Eden Hazard, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Benjamin Mendy in the squad against Girona. After claiming 65 points from 30 matches, Carlo Ancelotti’s men now find themselves at the second spot on the La Liga points table.

Girona are right now placed in 11th position in the La Liga standings. In their last match, the Michel-coached side had to concede 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid.

When will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid will be played on April 25, Tuesday.

Where will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Girona and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

What time will the Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match start?

The La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match?

The match between Girona and Real Madrid will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 match on TV?

The La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid will be televised live on Sports 18 network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Girona and Real Madrid?

Girona predicted starting line-up: Paulo Gazzaniga, Aranu Martinez, Santiago Bueno, Juanpe, Javier Hernandez, Ivan Martin, Oriol Romeu, Rodrigo Riquelme, Viktor Tsigankov, Valentin Castellanos, Valery Fernandez

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

