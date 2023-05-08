'Glazers Decided to Spend 90M on Antony..': Carragher Slams Neville For Blaming Manchester United Owners

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took a dig at fellow commentator Gary Neville for targeting The Glazers after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Ham on Sunday. The defeat puts United’s Champions League qualification hopes in jeopardy. Neville in a tweet had directly blamed Glazers for Manchester United’s poor run this season.

The United legend wrote, “The Glazers are the real disgrace. Are they waiting for the last game at Old Trafford to pass? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end. Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners."

ALSO READ| It’s Messy at PSG! Lionel Messi-Neymar vs Paris Saint-Germain: Crisis Explained

Advertisement

Neville’s remark did not go down well with Carragher, who felt that boss Erik Ten Hag should have been blamed for his tactics and some off-field decisions regarding the recruitment of players.

The former Liverpool man replied to Neville’s Tweet by saying, “Yeah the Glazers decided to play Weghorst as a No. 10, spend 90 million on Antony and 70M on Casemiro (31-year-old) on a 5-year deal."

ALSO READ| Player Goes Missing After Refusing to Come On As Sub for Egyptian Club

This was not the end of the debate between Neville and Carragher. In response to Carragher’s logic, Neville shelled out another long Tweet to clarify his thoughts. According to Neville, Ten Hag asked the Glazers to sign a proper striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

But the United owners refused to spend any money. “They sanctioned those other two deals after Brentford 4-0 to save their backsides as they were under pressure. They sign the cheques and take responsibility for everything post Sir Alex Fergusson."

ALSO READ| Can Happen, It’s Football! Erik Ten Hag Backs David De Gea After ‘Horror’ Mistake

Advertisement

Advertisement

An unforgettable blunder from David de Gea resulted in the defeat against West Ham. In the 27th minute of the game, West Ham midfielder Said Benrahma took an attempt towards United’s net from 20 yards. Though the strike had not much power, it caught a back-tracking De Gea off the guard. The Spanish keeper launched a dive to get his hands on the ball but could not restrict the trajectory.

However, manager Erik Ten Hag defended David de Gea following the error, saying mistakes are part of football. Speaking to the media after the West Ham fixture, Ten Hag said, “Mistakes are a part of the game. And because it’s a team sport, you have to cope with them and go on. De Gea has kept the most clean sheets throughout the entire campaign, and we accomplished it as a team. Everyone must accept responsibility since it’s football and anything may happen."

ALSO READ| Vincent Kompany Extends Burnley Contract After Premier League Promotion

Despite the defeat, United are still fourth in the Premier League table with 63 points in 34 games. In their next assignment, the Red Devils will host Wolves at Old Trafford on May 13.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here