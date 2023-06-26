Trends :Rain UpdatesAlia BhattAshes 2023Asin
Home » Football » Gold Cup 2023: Mexico Begin Campaign With 4-0 Thrashing of Honduras

Gold Cup 2023: Mexico Begin Campaign With 4-0 Thrashing of Honduras

The win leaves Mexico top of Group B and they will face second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras take on Qatar

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

Reuters

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:25 IST

Houston

Luis Romo scored twice in the first half. (AP Photo)
Luis Romo scored twice in the first half. (AP Photo)

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge.

A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • Orbelin Pineda scored six minutes after the break to put the game out of reach before midfielder Luis Chavez took the ball from defender Devron Garcia to score Mexico’s fourth goal in the 64th minute.

    The win leaves Mexico top of Group B. They face second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras take on Qatar.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 12:25 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 12:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App