Gold Cup 2023: Mexico Begin Campaign With 4-0 Thrashing of Honduras

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge.

A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.