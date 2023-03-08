Graeme Souness And Gary Neville Engage In Heated Argument Over Neville’s Remark ‘Liverpool Didn’t Play Well’ Against Manchester United

Manchester United’s dreamy run in the Premier League came to an end after they were taken down to their knees by Liverpool in their last league game. The Reds, on March 5, thrashed United 7-0 at Anfield, awarding Erik Ten Hag the most humiliating result since the Dutchman became the Red Devils’ manager.

Following the memorable encounter, former United footballer Gary Neville and ex-Liverpool man Graeme Souness engaged in a heated discussion in the post-match analysis on Sky Sports. Souness claimed that Neville while doing commentary in the match, said off-air that Liverpool “played badly," which resulted in an argument between the two football pundits.

During the conversation, Souness shelled out his pre-match prediction as he was quite sure of Liverpool winning the match with a comfortable margin. After he reminded Neville about his earlier remark, the United legend immediately denied the statement, saying that he called United “the better team" as per their first-half performance. But the visitors failed to replicate the same in the second half, making things easier for their opponents.

Another former Liverpool star Jammie Carragher who was also present on the panel, poked fun at Neville as he asked, “You didn’t think Liverpool played well?" To make his remark more straightforward, Neville explained, “I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will analyse that game tomorrow and the momentum he’ll take from that. He won’t think, ‘We’re back.’ He won’t fall into that trap. Liverpool won’t get carried away on the back of that at all."

Souness, putting more focus on the aforementioned match, said, “We’re not talking about getting carried away, we’re talking about them playing well today." In reply, Naville once again referred to United’s poor show in the second half, especially in the midfield, which, according to him, led to the humiliation. “My point is when you get beat 7-0, it becomes about how bad the other team is. Luke Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Dalot, that Manchester United midfield in the second half was an absolute shambles," he explained.

Manchester United have a fair opportunity to erase the pain, maybe not entirely, as they are gearing up for a crucial Europa League assignment. In the leg of the Round of 16 fixtures, Ten Hag’s boys will host Real Betis at Old Trafford. The highly-anticipated clash is slated to be held on March 10.

