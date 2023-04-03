Home » Football » Graham Potter Sacked as Chelsea Manager After Less Than 6 Months in Charge

Graham Potter Sacked as Chelsea Manager After Less Than 6 Months in Charge

Chelsea announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left the London giants in 11th place

Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea (AP Image)
Chelsea on Sunday sacked coach Graham Potter after the London giants had slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition," Chelsea said in a statement.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future."

Chelsea’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday left them in 11th place in the table and five points off any European spot.

More to follow…

