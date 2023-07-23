Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Coverage on TV And Online

Greuther Furth and Liverpool will be clashing in a club-friendly game ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Reds coach Jurgen Klopp will be looking to pick up a win against a tier-2 German side to build some confidence amongst his players.

The match will take place behind closed doors at a training camp in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg. Liverpool recently defeated Karlsruher SC in their last preseason friendly game. They picked up a 4-2 win against the German opposition.

Jurgen Klopp led his men to Champions League glory in 2019. The Reds then made history, winning the Premier League for the first time in 29 years. Liverpool have dropped off massively in the last two seasons. The last club campaign saw Liverpool finish fifth in the Premier League standings. They also failed to secure a single piece of silverware. Klopp would be looking to make amendments to the mishaps of the previous season.

Greuther Furth should not be a big challenge for Liverpool as the side are mid-table competitors in the second tier of German club football. It will be the first time that the two teams shall go against each other.

Liverpool are the favourites to pick up the victory on Monday. It would be interesting to see if Greuther Furth can make their say in the club-friendly tie on July 24.

Ahead of Monday’s Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool will be played on July 24, Monday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match Greuther Furth vs Liverpool be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool will be played behind closed doors in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Greuther Furth and Liverpool will start at 4:30 PM IST on July 24, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Club Friendly game match?

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool Club Friendly game match live streaming?

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool match will be streamed live on the official Liverpool app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Greuther Furth and Liverpool For the Club Friendly game?