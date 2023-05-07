Harry Kane an Inspiration for Tottenham Hotspur's Squad: Interim Manager Ryan Mason

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is setting an example for others at the club to follow with his “elite mindset", interim manager Ryan Mason said after the striker scored the winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

Kane headed home in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Wayne Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer’s tally of 260.

“Naturally we’ll all talk about Harry’s goals and Harry when he plays games of football he will continue to score goals. We know that," Mason told reporters after Spurs’ victory snapped a four-game winless run on Saturday.

“But also that elite mindset, that example that he sets every day in and around the place, it’s great to be around. Because when you have people like that they inspire you to be better and we appreciate Harry, we value him so much at this football club.

“… you have to have 11 players that are fighting for each other and working hard as a collective to get results. When you’ve got your captain, your leader, your goalscorer, probably one of our best players setting that example, that’s what I want."

Tottenham’s victory lifted them to sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 games. They next travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.

