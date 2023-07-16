'We Will Sign Harry Kane..': Bayern Munich Honourary President Issues Huge Ultimatum For Tottenham Striker

Tottenham star forward Harry Kane continues to be at the heart of another summer transfer window saga that has been brewing for a while, but now there are finally some initial signs that the prolonged deal could be completed with Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness giving a public statement regarding Kane.

Hoeness has pretty much confirmed that Bayern have been chasing Kane all summer and the England international is top of their wishlist as Thomas Tuchel continues to search for a top striker.

Having already rejected two bids from Bayern for Kane, Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile have made it clear that they will not be letting go of their top forward without a fight, however, the Bundesliga giants remain increasingly confident a deal can be completed with the England captain having given his green light to the Bavarians.

According to a report in 90min, Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had a meeting with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to discuss a potential move for Kane although the Premier League side remain hesitant.

The England record goal-scorer meanwhile is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal with Bayern set to submit a club-record bid for Kane to tempt Spurs.

Speaking to the press recently, Hoeness has confirmed that they haven’t managed to get an asking price from Spurs, but Kane remains in contract with the German club.

“He [Kane] signalled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we’ll get him," said Hoeness.

“Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He plays for time, is a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side [at Bayern] there aren’t any people who have been doing this since yesterday," the veteran added.

