Tom Holland Irks Tottenham Fans With Real Madrid Request to Harry Kane, Son Hueng-Min

English actor Tom Holland, who is a fan of the London club Tottenham Hotspurs, courted the ire of fellow Spurs fans following an interview in which he suggested club captain and star player Harry Kane and Hueng Min-Son to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in order to win trophies and fulfil their potential.

In a video clipping shared online, Holland is spotted stating, “Being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience."

“Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult," he added.

He went on to draw similarities between his work and the fortunes of the London club.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed but I’m here to promote the show and I’m still here, so I’m very resilient."

When questioned what his message to long-standing club captain Kane would be, the British thespian said “I’d say go to Real Madrid. Go and be the best footballer in the world that you deserve to be."

He added that South Korean sensation Son was his favourite player and he suggested the 30-year-old follow the skipper to Spain.

“I’d say go with him. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together, please!", Holland stated.

Kane and Son have been the shining light in the SPurs setup, giving the fans two incredible players to rally behind despite their trophy-less years. And Spurs fans were quite understandably irked by Holland’s remarks, however jovial they might have been.

One fan made his feelings knows with a Tweet that read “The Tom Holland remarks have annoyed me, not because he said Harry should leave, but because I hate it when our own fans feed into these stupid narratives. There are nearly 2000 clubs in our pyramid and of them maybe 5 or 6 have things better than us. Have some perspective"

Tottenham struggled towards the final phases of the bygone season despite having been given a good start by Antonio Conte, who left the club on rather unpleasant terms following a public rant on the mentality that has been holding the club back from clinching titles over the years.