How Manchester United Could Line-up After Mason Mount's £60m Signing From Chelsea?

Manchester United completed their first summer signing having reached an agreement with Chelsea for the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount. The deal is reportedly worth around £60million including add-ons. The English player is expected to undergo his medical examination at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United are also in pursuit of a replacement for David de Gea, who is set to become a free agent. Cameroon international Andre Onana is reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

The Red Devils are also looking for a fresh striker, with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund being Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag’s primary target during the summer transfer window.

While Onana is expected to cost at least £52million including bonuses, Hojlund will reportedly be signed for an amount of £49million. Both Onana and Hojlund combined could cost Manchester United over £90million.

England international Mason Mount has been a stellar performer for Chelsea, appearing in 195 games and scoring on 33 occasions. He won the Champions League trophy with the London-based club in 2021. Mount can make a lot of difference by helping Christian Eriksen in man-marking opponents and feeding his forwards with the right passes. Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, has scored 10 times for Italian side Atalanta, while providing 4 assists in 34 games. The Danish forward is known for his physical capabilities as well as his accuracy inside the box.

If Manchester United succeed in roping in Andre Onana this summer, they could potentially include the Inter Milan custodian in the playing XI. A backline of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez could form the defence for the Old Trafford-based side.

