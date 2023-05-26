How Much Each Premier League Team Will Receive as Prize Money This Season

With the Premier League entering its final weekend, the estimated prize money that would be given to the clubs has been a topic of discussion. Manchester City have already secured their fifth silverware in the last six seasons and the top-four teams have mostly been finalised. City, the Champions of England, will take home an amount of £161.3m, as reported by Sportbible. Arsenal who are going to finish second, have witnessed several ups and downs this season. The Gunners were mostly at the top of the table but were ousted by Pep Guardiola’s City in the latter phase of the league. With a second-place finish, Arsenal are expected to receive £159.8m as the prize money.

With 72 points in 37 games, Manchester United are occupying third place in the standings. If the Red Devils remain in that position till the end, they will get an estimated amount of £152.1m. Newcastle United have enjoyed a dreamy campaign this season, earning Champions League qualification for the first time since 2003. They are fourth in the tally, only 2 points behind United. As a fourth-placed team, the Magpies would receive £151.7m.

Advertisement

Although, United and Newcastle could exchange their places and it entirely depends on the results of their final league fixtures. In their last game, while United will play Fulham at Old Trafford, Newcastle will square off against Chelsea in an away meeting.

After going through a turbulent season, Liverpool managed to book a ticket to the Europa League. The Reds are now fifth in the Premier League table with four points ahead of sixth-place Brighton & Hove Albion. With Jurgen Klopp thinking about reshaping the squad in the coming season, the prize money amounting to £151.6m will make a huge effect on their transfer budget.

The clubs reeling at the bottom half of the table will fight to erase the relegation threat on the final matchday. With Southampton already slipping through the trap door at the bottom, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Everton are all possible candidates to be dropped to the second tier on the last day. The clubs’ final position in the table will be vital in earning a bigger financial boost for the upcoming season. The 20th team will take home £100.3m, while the other two relegated sides will receive £104.6m and £106.1m respectively.