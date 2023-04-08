Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming For Super Cup 2023: How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC Coverage on TV And Online

After missing out on this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) title, it is time for Hyderabad FC to shift focus to Super Cup. Manolo Marquez’s men have been placed in Group B along with Odisha FC, East Bengal FC and Aizawl FC. Hyderabad FC will kick off their Super Cup campaign with a game against I-League side Aizawl FC on Sunday, April 9. The Super Cup fixture between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC is slated to be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

Hyderabad’s attacking unit will be led by their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. Defensively, they produced a stunning performance in ISL 2022-23 season. After conceding 16 goals in 20 matches at the league stage, Hyderabad FC’s defense emerged as the best in ISL.

Advertisement

Aizawl FC got the better of their Northeast rivals TRAU to secure a berth in the Group B of the Super Cup. Aizawl FC clinched a 0-1 win to qualify for this season’s Super Cup.

When will the Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be played on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be played at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

What time will the Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Super Cup 2023 match start?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will begin at 5 pm IST.

Advertisement

How to live stream Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be streamed live on FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Super Cup 2023 match on TV?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC?

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC predicted starting line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Aizawl FC predicted starting line-up: Vanlal Hritpuia, Buanga, Akito Saito, Lalchhawnkima, Btea, Emmanuela, Eisuke Mohri, David Lalhlansanga, Mafela, David, Ivan Veras

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here