Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live?

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will travel to Hyderabad’s G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium for the first leg of semi-final 2 on March 9. Juan Ferrando’s side come into the semi-final on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 knockout fixture. Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos found the back of the net for ATK Mohun Bagan to set up a semi-final clash with the defending champions Hyderabad FC.

Last season, the Mariners had lost to eventual ISL champions Hyderabad FC 2-3 on aggregate over two legs. ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to fend off a formidable Hyderabad side this time around.

Advertisement

Their goalkeeper Vishal Kaith and winger Ashique Kuruniyan remain a doubt for the crucial fixture. It remains to be seen how the visitors will fare if these two don’t start against Hyderabad.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on March 9.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Hyderabad Probable Starting XI: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Manoj Mohammed, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

Read all the Latest Sports News here