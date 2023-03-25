'I Imagined Returning to my Country as World Champion': Lionel Messi Pens Message of Gratitude After Hero's Homecoming Against Panama

FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi received a warm reception from his adoring fans in Argentina as the Albiceleste played their first game on home soil following their Qatar heroics.

The seven-time Balon d’Or winner led the Argentine side to a 2-0 win over Panama in the friendly played at the Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Following the win, Messi took to the social media platform Instagram to express his gratitude to the fans who serenaded the team and their captain, who celebrated lifting the World Cup after a wait of 36 years.

Messi’s post read “Many times I imagined what it could be to return to my country as a world champion but now I have no words to explain what I feel, how grateful I am to all the people for the love… These are very very special days and I can only tell you that I have immense happiness to see all the Argentinian people enjoying and celebrating what was another success of all. THANK YOU!!!"

Messi was moved to tears as the Argentine faithful expressed their adoration for the Rosario-born magician ahead of kickoff against Panama.

Messi led the South American nation to glory as he starred in the middle east’s first-ever World Cup, in which Argentina got their hands on the coveted trophy following their epic final encounter against France, which the Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties after both sides were inseparable at 3-3 after extra time.

Argentina’s road to the World Cup started off on a horrendous manner as they lost their opening group stage fixture against minnows Saudi Arabia in what was one of the tournament’s biggest shocks.

But, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made amends as he would go on to win every subsequent game after their opener.

Argentina got the better of Poland and Mexico in the group stage to qualify to the knockout phase of the competition, where they knocked out Australia in the Round of 16, The Netherlands in the quarterfinals and drubbed Croatia in the semis on their way to the summit clash, in which they would eventually down France.

