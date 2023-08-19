I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

The issue of the broadcast of the I-League games is a never-ending battle among the participating clubs as well as the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

Earlier in the year, the Super-Cup qualifying games which were primarily the I-League teams, were not broadcasted which prompted the clubs to express their displeasure over the ‘step-motherly’ treatment meted out to them.

Last year, the AIFF charged broadcasting fees from all the I-League clubs.

Now, in a letter addressed to the AIFF dated August 10, several I-League clubs have urged for a transparent broadcasting and open tender process.

“We, the representatives of various I-League clubs, write to you with an earnest request that concerns the broadcasting of our matches and the overall integrity of the League.

“We believe that our proposal aligns with the spirit of fairness, transparency, and the betterment of India football," the letter read.

The representatives went on to say: “Our collective effort aims to provide the AIFF with a free broadcasting solution for I-League matches, ensuring that no financial burden falls upon the federation or the clubs.

“This initiative, backed by Spoortscast, guarantees high-quality broadcasts that can be accessed by fans across the nation."

“We firmly believe that charging for access to these matches not only appears unjust but could also be viewed as a hindrance to the growth of football in our country. Football is a sport that unites and inspires; thus, it is our responsibility to ensure that every fan has access to these matches without any financial constraints," the letter read.