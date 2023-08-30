'I Want To Move To Paris...' Says Randal Kolo Muani After Eintracht Frankfurt Reject PSG's Offer

Eintracht Frankfurt’s France international Randal Kolo Muani has told his Bundesliga club bosses he wants to take up Paris Saint-Germain’s offer to join the Ligue 1 champions.

“It’s no secret, PSG have made a record offer for me," Muani told Sky Germany on Tuesday.

“A move to Paris is now a unique chance for me," added the player who scored 23 goals for Frankfurt last season following his move there from Nantes.

“I want to move to Paris and I’ve told my (club) management that. I hope Frankfurt will accept this offer from Paris and make possible this transfer."

This month Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Kroesche dismissed the notion of letting the 24-year-old leave, emphasising Muani’s contract runs until 2027.

Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt last summer as a free agent, Randal Kolo Muani has taken his game to another level, becoming the hottest prodigy of the previous Bundesliga season. An exceptional combination of speed and goal-poaching ability, Kolo Muani made 43 appearances for Frankfurt last season across all competitions and netted 23 goals in total while providing 17 assists.

Thanks to his red-hot form last season, Kolo Muani was expected to attract offers from some major clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt have already informed the potential suitors that any offer below €80 million won’t be considered, a report by HardTackle.com said earlier. And that is exactly what PSG has offered the German side in a bid to acquire the French youngster.

Paris Saint-Germain wants to add another No. 9 before the summer transfer window closes. Even though the file has hit a significant hurdle, the capital club has eyes on Randal Kolo Muani.

Nonetheless, a recent report reveals that PSG won’t increase their offer for Kolo Muani at this stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt is unwilling to accept the €80 million bid.