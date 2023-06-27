India vs Kuwait Highlights, SAFF Championship: India and Kuwait Play Out 1-1 Draw

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 22:13 IST
Bengaluru, India
SAFF Championship Highlights: India and Kuwait played out a 1-1 stalemate in their final Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Both teams qualified to the semifinal of the tournament as Kuwait topped the group followed by India, only separated by the number of goals scored.
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their opener before seeing Nepal 2-0 in the second game, while Kuwait got the better of Nepal 3-1 and beat Pakistan 4-0 in their second encounter.
FULL TIME!
The referee blows his whistle and the game ends in a draw.
India scored through Sunil Chhetri in the first half before Kuwait levelled late in the second period via an Anwar Ali own goal.
Both teams qualify for the semifinals of the tournament as Kuwait topped the group followed by India.
IND 1-1 KUW
GOAL!
Kuwait draw level.
Indian stopper back Anwar Ali puts the ball into his own net in second-half stoppage time as the game is back on level terms.
IND 1-1 KUW
Bothe teams are down to 10 men as Rahim Ali and Hamad Alqallaf are sent back to the dressing room for their involvement in a squabble in the centre.
Can India hold on?
Udanta Singh come on in place of Chhangte and Rahim Ali replaces Chhetri.
ON- Udanta Singh, Rahim Ali
OFF- Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri
Igor Stimac is shown yet another red card in the tournament for mouthing off to the officials.
Second red for the Croatian in as many games.
Kuwait receives a free kick near the halfway line and try to make the most of it as they swing the ball into the danger area.
But the resolute Indian defence is on hand to get the ball away from danger and the Indian lead remains intact.
Indian head coach Igor Stimac was shown a yellow card for his undue involvement from the technical area.
Igor Stimac decides to make a double change as Abdul Samad and Rohit Kumar come on in place of Thapa and Kurunian.
ON- Rohit Kumar, Abdul Sahal Samad
OFF- Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kurunian
Kuwait have a free kick from a dangerous position and they try their luck with a direct shot.
It is well hit, but the Indian custodian is up to the challenge as he tips the ball over the bar to keep India’s lead intact.
IND 1-0 KUW
Some industrious work from Mishra and Mahesh yet again as they have been tireless in their running all evening.
The cross from the left is slightly overhit, but the Indians do well to recycle the ball and work it into a shooting position yet again.
However, they can’t get the decisive touch to push the lead as a brilliant passage of play from the home side draws to an end to raucous applause.
Both teams have come out with intent following the break and India try to further lead as they surge forward in search of a second.
SECOND HALF!
Kuwait get the ball rolling in the second period of the final Group A game here in Bengaluru.
IND 1-0 KUW
HALF TIME!
Indian head into the tunnel at halftime with a slender one-goal lead thanks to skipper Chhetri’s lone strike.
Can India hang on and top the group?
IND 1-0 KUW
GOAL!
Sunil Chhetri scores. It is him again!
The captain adjusts his position at the centre of the area to connect sweetly with a well-timed volley from a corner to put the ball into the back of the net as India take the lead.
IND 1-0 KUW
Kuwait try to hit swiftly on a counter as they link up a couple of good passes to move the ball into the danger area.
But, the shot at the end of the move, from outside the box, is a timid one and Amrinder has no issues holding on to it.
Mishra and Mahesh combine well once again on the left to get a cross into the box.
But, the Kuwaiti defence snuffs out the danger by playing it our for a corner.
Anirudh Thapa swings one into the centre and Nikhil Poojary, who heads the ball puts his attempt just wide of the mark.
Kuwait nearly take the lead after a well-worked bit of play in the opposition half.
They churn out a 1 v 1 opportunity but Indian keeper Amrinder Singh gets his body in the way of the shot to keep things level.
Kuwait move the ball up the field quickly following an overturn in possession.
Al Khaladi does well to carry the ball forward and tries to exploit a gap in the defence, but the Indian backline holds out well and the Kuwaiti forward lashes at the rebound and skies the ball over the frame of the goal.
Thapa picks up a stray ball following a block by the Indian defence in his own half and releases Ashique on the right with a splendid ground ball up field.
However, there is a bit too much on it for the Indin winger to get on the end of it before a Kuwaiti defender cuts it out.
India have a set piece and the corner is curled in from the left of the field. The ball finds Anwar Ali, who tries to blast the ball into the net, but Kuwait have too many bodies in front of the goal and block the incoming shot.
Brilliant work on the right by Mahesh and Mishra, who combine well to whip in a cross into the centre of the area citing Chhetri’s run.
The skipper is just a tad bit late to get to the ball and a brilliant chance goes begging.
Good start to the game.
The game is off to a high-tempo start as both teams look to get the early advantage in the final group game.
Kuwait manage to move the ball upfield and Abdullah has a chance to pull the trigger from the right side inside the box. He obliges, but his attempt sails over the bar as he is pushed off his stride by Mishra.
KICK OFF!
Here we go as India get the ball rolling in the first period of the game to decide who tops Group A going into the semifinals of the SAFF Championship.
IND 0-0 KUW
The players line up for the national anthems of both nations as the stadium gets up on its feet.
India will be in their traditional blue kit while Kuwait sport a golden drip on the day.
Team India getting the final touches in ahead of the impending kickoff!
The Blue Tigers reach the Kanteerava ahead of the game. And the rain makes yet another appearance.
India starting XI against Kuwait: Amrinder; Anwar, Jinghan, Mishra, Nikhil; Thapa, Mahesh, Jeakson; Chhangte, Ashique, Chhetri
Kuwait Starting XI: Marzouq, Aldhefeery, Hassan Alanezi, Sultan Alanezi, Abdullah, Alkhaldi, Alrashidi, Alharbi, Alfahad, Abu Jabarah, Al Qallaf
Team India are expected to make some changes to the lineup, citing qualification to the subsequent round has been sealed.
Both India and Kuwait have sealed their progress to the semifinals of the tournament and will battle it out on Tuesday to claim the top spot in the group.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the SAFF Championship fixture between India and Kuwait slated to start at 7.30 PM IST at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.