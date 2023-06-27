India vs Kuwait Highlights, SAFF Championship: India and Kuwait Play Out 1-1 Draw

SAFF Championship Highlights: India and Kuwait played out a 1-1 stalemate in their final Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Both teams qualified to the semifinal of the tournament as Kuwait topped the group followed by India, only separated by the number of goals scored.

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their opener before seeing Nepal 2-0 in the second game, while Kuwait got the better of Nepal 3-1 and beat Pakistan 4-0 in their second encounter.