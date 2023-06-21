IND vs PAK Live Football Streaming For SAFF 2023: How to Watch India vs Pakistan Coverage on TV And Online

The Indian football team will be kicking off their SAFF Championship campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow. The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India will be hosting the tournament this time and they will be aiming to defend their championship as well. India will head into the competition having won the Intercontinental Cup. The Igor Stimac-coached side lifted the trophy without conceding a single defeat in that competition. In the final, India defeated Lebanon to conquer the Intercontinental Cup. Both Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship are two crucial tournaments for India, ahead of the Asian Cup, scheduled to be played next year.

In the SAFF Championship, the Indian football team has been placed in Group A along with Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon and Maldives have been pooled in Group B.

Pakistan, on the other hand, recently took part in the Mauritius Four Nations Cup. Having played three matches in the competition, the Pakistan football team failed to register a single win.

When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live streamed on FanCode app.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match live on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.

